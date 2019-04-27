Arizona had to wait before one of its players had his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft, but Saturday afternoon the wait came to an end as the Detroit Lions used their final pick of the draft on defensive lineman PJ Johnson. The Sacramento native decided to forgo his final season of college football to put his name in the draft after just one season with the Wildcats.

His decision paid off as the Lions picked Johnson with the 229th pick overall, which is part of the draft's seventh round.

Johnson had an interesting path to the NFL having started his career at Sacramento State before going to junior college and eventually landing at UA. During his one season with the Wildcats, Johnson was an impact player who finished 2018 with 31 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also had two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 10 games last season.

His size and athleticism allowed the Wildcats to use Johnson both on the inside and outside of the defensive line and he become an important piece to the front. There was a time when the Wildcats believed Johnson would return, but as the father of two young children he decided it was the right time to begin his professional career.

"I will forever love the best fan base ever," he wrote in a message to Arizona fans when announcing his decision to enter the draft. "For the last month plus I have thought about this decision very carefully ... my kids are my biggest driving force and I must do what's best for them."

UA defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei said during spring ball that he had conversations with Johnson about what he felt the veteran defensive tackle should do with his decision, but he said ultimately Johnson felt he had to make the best decision for his family.

Uiagalelei feels the Lions will be getting a player who will be able to help the NFL franchise.

"I think PJ's gonna bring a lot of skill and talent to whoever takes a chance on PJ," Uiagalelei said. "Might find a diamond there. ... I'm just rooting for the kid and hoping that he does well. I know that he will and just hoping someone takes a chance on him."

Uiagalelei said Detroit was one of the team's that contacted him about Johnson throughout the pre-draft process.

Johnson's selection in the 2019 NFL Draft marks the third consecutive year a player from Arizona has been chosen with Dane Cruikshank going to the Tennessee Titans last year and Will Parks and Scooby Wright being selected in the 2017 draft.