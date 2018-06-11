Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-11 15:10:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jeter will be one of Arizona's most important pieces this season

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona's roster is set with players who will be eligible this year, and when you peruse the collection of players Sean Miller has assembled for the upcoming season there are certainly some things ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}