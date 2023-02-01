Arizona seems to have wrapped up its 2023 recruiting class with it finishing 39th on Rivals.com as of right now. The class sits at sixth in the Pac-12 behind Oregon, USC, Utah, Colorado and Washington.

Although the Wildcats' class isn't in the Top 25 like last season, it has talent from top to bottom with 25 signees and six transfers all playing on the defensive side of the football. Out of the 25 players in the class, Arizona signed 14 defensive players.