Arizona seems to have wrapped up its 2023 recruiting class with it finishing 39th on Rivals.com as of right now. The class sits at sixth in the Pac-12 behind Oregon, USC, Utah, Colorado and Washington.
Although the Wildcats' class isn't in the Top 25 like last season, it has talent from top to bottom with 25 signees and six transfers all playing on the defensive side of the football. Out of the 25 players in the class, Arizona signed 14 defensive players.
"We made a commitment to building the defense," coach Jedd Fisch said when looking at the class he signed. "We signed 20 defensive players, 10 offensive players in this cycle. I think that if you look at how we've done over the last two years, it's been our goal really to change the narrative of Arizona football."
Out of the 15 defensive players signed, Arizona added six defensive backs and three linebackers with 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su'a highlighting the group. Su'a signed back in December, but the Wildcats kept it quiet so that he could announce his decision during the Polynesian Bowl.
