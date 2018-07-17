One of the best stories of the spring and summer has been the rise of Jaden McDaniels from fringe four-star prospect to top five player in the country, and it should be. The tall, lanky and skilled small forward from Federal Way (Wash.) High had a monster junior season, sparked curiosity during a scrimmage at the Nike Hoops Summit and then took the grassroots world by storm playing for Seattle Rotary in Nike's EYBL. "When this all happened I was just like dang this is really all going on right now," said McDaniels. "It was unreal that I was blowing up like that because I didn't expect it. I just kept working harder to be No. 1." Not surprisingly, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, San Diego State, Kansas and Oklahoma are among the programs that have offered while others like Duke, Kentucky and UCLA have been getting involved.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

At the Peach Jam, McDaniels was subjected to a rather sizeable media scrum. He was able to discuss some of the programs involved. San Diego State: "I like them a lot. I always go down there when I go to visit my brother (SDSU sophomore forward Jalen McDaniels). I talk to them all the time, it's like a family thing. I go down there to see me and they come up to see me so it's good." Washington: "That would be fun, you know just putting on for the city. That would be something I could like to do. Everybody tells me to go to U Dub and stay in the purple and gold." Duke: "My dad mostly talks to them. I've talked to an assistant, like we text back and forth every once in a while so my dad does most of the on the phone stuff with them." Kentucky: I talked to one of their assistant coaches, but they are talking to my dad, because he does most of the recruiting. He doesn't tell me what they're saying."

RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT