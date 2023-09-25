News More News
Jaden Bradley looks to use his 'competitor' mentality to capture wins

Arizona's Jaden Bradley on the team's overseas trip.
Arizona's Jaden Bradley on the team's overseas trip. (Arizona athletics)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Sometimes, it takes a few pitstops to find the finish line. For Jaden Bradley, his latest destination at Arizona is poised to be a place he can both succeed and take his new team further.

During his recruitment process at Arizona, having a previous connection with Wildcats’ coaching staff, along with the benefits that UA offered, helped land former four-star recruit and Alabama transfer Bradley in Tucson.

“[I was just] trying to find another spot where I feel like I could be successful,” Bradley said. “Being familiar with Arizona and Coach [Tommy] Lloyd and everybody already, it was somewhere I felt like I could just be successful. So, it felt like a place for me.”

When asked about why he made the switch to the Old Pueblo from Tuscaloosa, where Bradley stated both have “elite guards, both play fast, both have great coaches", the sophomore mentioned, “Arizona can help me show and progress my game more than Alabama."

Bradley mentioned Tuesday Lloyd and Arizona’s staff have a history of developing their players, which was one of main things that “sold it for me."

Last season as a freshman at Alabama, Bradley averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists while 39% shooting per contest and started in nearly half of the team’s games.

