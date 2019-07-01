News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 14:03:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Isaacs not rushing through the process, excited about Arizona offer

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Sometimes it feels like watching Richard Isaacs Jr. go to work on a basketball court is something you have seen before. If you have spent any significant amount of time around grassroots basketball...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}