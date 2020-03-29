Might a transfer by way of Rice be one of the most coveted prospects found within the Transfer Portal this spring? It looks as such and after announcing his intent to leave the Conference USA program last week, the list of schools involved for Trey Murphy is nothing short of impressive.

A 6-foot-8 guard-wing that embodies multi-positional basketball to its full capacity, Murphy’s continued progressions has made him a top-target for some of the best programs in America. Since entering the Transfer Portal, coaches from Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, DePaul, Iowa State, Stanford, Texas, Wichita State, and Xavier have reached out to Murphy.

“I’m just trying to weigh all of my options but I would love to take visits eventually whenever the coronavirus ends,” Murphy told Rivals.com. “The most important thing to me is being able to maximize my talent and my abilities. Wherever I feel like I can do that best is where I will go.”

There is good reason for the prestigious interest in Murphy. The North Carolina native averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, while making close to 37-percent of the 204 3-point jump shots that he attempted. He already had placed himself among the best perimeter shooters in Rice history before opting towards the transfer route.

Murphy, whose father played at East Carolina in the late 1980s, is a rising junior that will sit out next year before having two full years to play beginning with the 2021-2022 season. The coronavirus has shut down on and off campus recruiting until April 15. If the ban is relieved next month, visits will then be taken before a commitment is eventually made.