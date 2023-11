One of the hottest teams in not just the Pac-12, but the country riding a three-game winning streak and jumping into the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since 2017, No. 21 Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) will look to keep up its momentum as the Wildcats head to Boulder to take on Colorado (4-5, 1-5).

The Wildcats have defeated three straight ranked opponents for the first time in program history, including last week's 27-10 win over UCLA that clinched Arizona its first bowl game since 2017.

Here is what to watch for ahead of Saturday's contest between the Wildcats and Buffaloes: