Jedd Fisch has stated many times since coming to Arizona how much he looks up to Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and the consistency their program has displayed over the recent years. The Wildcats have the chance to continue making their mark in the Pac-12 and the entire country as they seek their fifth straight win Saturday afternoon when the Utes travel to Tucson.

Arizona is also looking for a chance to stay alive in the Pac-12 Championship race heading into the final week of the regular season.

Here is what to watch for in Saturday's game between Arizona and Utah.