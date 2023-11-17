Advertisement
Inside the matchup: No. 17 Arizona vs. No. 22 Utah

It will be Senior Day for RB Michael Wiley.
Jedd Fisch has stated many times since coming to Arizona how much he looks up to Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and the consistency their program has displayed over the recent years. The Wildcats have the chance to continue making their mark in the Pac-12 and the entire country as they seek their fifth straight win Saturday afternoon when the Utes travel to Tucson.

Arizona is also looking for a chance to stay alive in the Pac-12 Championship race heading into the final week of the regular season.

Here is what to watch for in Saturday's game between Arizona and Utah.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 17 Arizona vs. No. 22 Utah

When: 12:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: Arizona Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Arizona leads 25-19-2

Favorite: Arizona (-1), O/U 46

SNAPSHOT: Utah

Head coach: Kyle Whittingham

Preseason prediction: 3rd (Pac-12)

Schemes:

Offense: Spread

Defense: 4-2-5

RANKINGS:

Total offense: Utah: 90th (355.1 YPG) | Arizona: 30th (437.9 YPG)

Scoring offense: Utah: 78th (25.3 PPG) | Arizona: 40th (31.1 PPG)

Total defense: Utah: 15th (299.8 YPG) | Arizona: 34th (334.7 YPG)

Scoring defense: Utah: 16th (17.8 PPG) | Arizona: 37th (20.9 PPG)

