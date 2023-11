It is officially rivalry week as Arizona gears up for the Territorial Cup against Arizona State in Tempe.

The two teams enter Saturday's game in opposite directions on the season with the Wildcats sitting at 8-3 and the Sun Devils sitting at 3-8 but as we have seen time and time again in this rivalry, that can sometimes only matter so much.

Here is what to watch for as Arizona seeks its first win in Tempe since 2011.