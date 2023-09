Following last week's 21-20 win over Stanford, Arizona is set to continue Pac-12 play in one of the biggest games in Jedd Fisch's tenure in Tucson against No. 7 Washington.

The Huskies boast one of the most explosive offenses in the league, averaging just under 50 points through the first four games of the season.

Last season UA fell 49-39 against the Huskies in a shootout in Seattle in a game where Jayden de Laura threw for 400 yards and Tetairoa McMillan picked up 132 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

Here is a look at what to expect in Saturday's matchup between UA and UW.