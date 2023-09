After going 2-1 in non-conference play, Arizona is set to begin Pac-12 play on Saturday against Stanford.

In a new era under Troy Taylor, the Cardinal are off to a 1-2 start to the season with a win against Hawaii and losses against USC and Sacramento State.

Stanford has dominated the series historically against UA in recent years, a trend the Wildcats are looking to end starting this season.

Here is a look at what to expect in Saturday's game between the Wildcats and Cardinal.