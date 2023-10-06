Inside the matchup: Arizona at No. 9 USC
Arizona continues Pac-12 play facing a top-10 opponent for the second straight week in No. 9 USC, the only team in the country to do just that.
This is potentially the final team the Wildcats and Trojans will face-off with each school moving conferences next year.
When these two teams met last year, it was a shootout with USC prevailing 45-37 in Tucson.
One of the bigger storylines entering the weekend will be UA facing Dorian Singer, Kyonn Barrs and Christian Roland-Wallace who transferred from Arizona to USC this year. Nonetheless, Jedd Fisch stated in his press conference on Thursday that he wants the Wildcats to focus on themselves.
"This has to be about us," Fisch said. "We don't need to get caught up in the emotions of playing former players or former teammates because if any of them have any aspirations to be in the National Football League, they will be doing that on a weekly basis."
Here is what to watch for as Arizona takes on USC this weekend.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona at USC
When: 7:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: LA Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles
TV: ESPN
All-time series: USC leads 38-8
Favorite: USC (-21.5), O/U 72
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Lincoln Riley
Preseason prediction: 1st (Pac-12)
Schemes:
Offense - Air Raid
Defense - 4-2-5
RANKINGS
Total offense - USC: 3rd (555.0 YPG) | Arizona: 43rd (428.8 YPG)
Scoring offense - USC: 1st (53.6 PPG) | Arizona: 76th (27.6 PPG)
Total defense - USC: 98th (404.4 YPG) | Arizona: 51st (346.2 YPG)
Scoring defense - USC: 61st (24.2 PPG) | Arizona: 34th (19.0 PPG)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news