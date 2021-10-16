Inside the matchup: Arizona at Colorado
Arizona returns to the site of its last win Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats will face Colorado in a matchup of the two teams at the bottom of the South Division standings in the Pac-12. The Wildcats will be looking to break what has become a 17-game losing streak since their victory against the Buffaloes in Boulder back in 2019.
The Buffs have struggled this season but are coming off a bye week giving them some extra time to prepare to face UA. The Wildcats will turn back to quarterback Gunner Cruz after Jordan McCloud suffered a season-ending injury last week against UCLA.
It could be the best chance for a win for both teams this season, so let's dive into the matchup.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12; last game: 34-16 loss to UCLA) vs Colorado (1-4, 0-2; last game: 37-14 loss to USC)
When: 12:30 p.m. MST
Where: Folsom Field | Boulder, Colorado
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Colorado leads 15-8 | Last meeting (12.5.20): CU win 24-13
Favorite: Colorado (-6.5), O/U 46.5
COLORADO SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Karl Dorrell (2nd season | 5-6)
Preseason prediction: 5th (Pac-12 South Division)
Pac-12 standings: 5th (South Division)
Schemes
• Offense: Multiple
• Defense: 4-3
RANKS (FBS/PAC-12)
Total offense: 129th (239.6 YPG) | 12th
Scoring offense: 129th (13.8 PPG) | 12th
Total defense: 72nd (383.6 YPG allowed) | 7th
Scoring defense: 63rd (23.8 PPG allowed) | 6th
WHO TO KNOW
RB Jarek Broussard (stats vs USC: 16 rushes, 68 yards)
The man who ran for over 300 yards last season against Arizona is back, and though he has not been able to replicate his success from the 2020 season up to this point CU running back Jarek Broussard is still a dangerous player. The expectation is that the Buffs will look to the ground game Saturday afternoon against the Wildcats, and Broussard has the talent to cause headaches for the UA defense. Arizona has not been strong against the run this season and is coming off a game against UCLA in which it allowed over 320 yards on the ground.
LB Nate Landman (stats vs USC: 9 tackles, 7 solo)
A one-time Arizona target, veteran CU linebacker Nate Landman has again paced the defense in Boulder with his ability to rack up big stats. He was second on the team in the Buffaloes' previous game with nine tackles, and he now has 53 tackles on the year to lead CU. That is 19 more tackles than the player behind him on the list. He also has five tackles for loss on the year. Landman is going to be a key for CU in its quest for a win, and Arizona will have to be aware of him at all times when he's on the field.
