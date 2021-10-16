Inside the matchup: Arizona at Colorado

Arizona returns to the site of its last win Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats will face Colorado in a matchup of the two teams at the bottom of the South Division standings in the Pac-12. The Wildcats will be looking to break what has become a 17-game losing streak since their victory against the Buffaloes in Boulder back in 2019.

The Buffs have struggled this season but are coming off a bye week giving them some extra time to prepare to face UA. The Wildcats will turn back to quarterback Gunner Cruz after Jordan McCloud suffered a season-ending injury last week against UCLA.

It could be the best chance for a win for both teams this season, so let's dive into the matchup.