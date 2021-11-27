INSIDE THE MATCHUP: Arizona at ASU

The final game of the regular season has arrived, and for most Arizona fans it is the only game that matters on the schedule. The Wildcats will make the trek to Tempe Saturday afternoon to take on in-state rival Arizona State. Saturday's game will mark the 95th time the two teams have squared off, and the Territorial Cup will once again be on the line.

UA is under new leadership this season, and head coach Jedd Fisch will be participating in his first Duel in the Desert today. His team is looking to bounce back from a 70-7 loss in last year's game between the Wildcats and Sun Devils while ASU is simply looking to tack on another win with the Pac-12 South title out of reach.

The matchup always brings fireworks, and to get you ready for the Wildcats' final game of the season here is a closer look at what to expect Saturday and who to know heading into Sun Devil Stadium.