THE LATEST: Tajae Davis committed to UAB back in July, but the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons High School running back is yet to totally shut down his recruitment. Other suitors remain in the mix, and Davis continues to listen to their pitches. Below, he discusses where things stand with the Blazers and talks about possible fall visits





ON UAB:

“It’s all love over there. It’s a cool town, too. I like it up there. I feel comfortable with the, too,. You know? I’m going to visit uo there again. Everything is good. They are going to start sending me workouts and everything.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS STILL IN THE MIX:

“I have to go up to Indiana after the season. I'm going to do one to Arizona, too. Those are going to be officials, I think."





ON INDIANA:

“They really love me. And I really love them. I don’t know, man. I might just …. Well, I’m not going to say it. But, you know, I really like Indiana.”





ON HOW SERIOUS HE IS ABOUT INDIANA:

“It’s serious. It’s real serious. I haven’t been up there yet, but I feel like it’s going to be a really, really good place. I just feel like it. It’s hard to explain.”





ON ARIZONA:

“I’m a little serious with them, One of our offensive linemen went there last year, and he told me he loves it out there. They really need a running back. They say if I come up there and learn quickly, I could start.”





ON HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH ARIZONA:

“They told me I’m no. 2 on the board. I talk to the assistants, and they tell me that if I go there I have a good chance of playing my freshman year.”



