Most of Arizona's weekend visitors came from Texas, but the Wildcats are still working to keep some of the top recruits from inside the state right at home. Among the group of prospects on campus over the weekend was Phoenix-Mountain Pointe defensive lineman Kaleb Jones.

The three-star recruit currently ranks as the No. 7-rated player in Arizona according to Rivals, and the Wildcats have continued to make him a priority since entering the mix early in his high school career.