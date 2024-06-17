Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
Most of Arizona's weekend visitors came from Texas, but the Wildcats are still working to keep some of the top recruits from inside the state right at home. Among the group of prospects on campus over the weekend was Phoenix-Mountain Pointe defensive lineman Kaleb Jones.
The three-star recruit currently ranks as the No. 7-rated player in Arizona according to Rivals, and the Wildcats have continued to make him a priority since entering the mix early in his high school career.
He set up his visit with UA back in April, and since that time other programs have entered into the competition to land his commitment as well. Arizona State and Oregon both offered early in the process while Iowa State, Oregon State, San Diego State and Nevada all have pursued him this spring.
Jones previously visit UA unofficially, but this latest trip down to Tucson gave him a chance to spend quality time around the staff including defensive line coach Joe Seumalo, area recruiter Brett Arce and defensive graduate assistant Teddy Bolin during his stay.
