I've Got Five On It: Prospects with something to prove as seniors

We're headed down the backstretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Most prospects in the class have played their final grassroots game and are now looking forward to their final high school seasons. Some top-flight prospects face lingering questions about the games as they turn the corner toward college, however, and will spend the next few months battling for rankings positions and, in some cases, scholarship offers. This week in I've Got Five On It, Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy takes a look at five highly regarded players with something to prove as seniors.

1. MARQUIS COOK

Marquis Cook (Rivals.com)

HIGH SCHOOL: Arizona Compass Prep WHAT’S LEFT TO PROVE: Cook skipped the majority of the grassroots season in order to star as a young LeBron James in an upcoming biopic. When the five-star returned for a short stint in the EYBL, he looked understandably rusty. There’s no reason to panic, obviously, as Cook’s track record suggests he’ll be back to his old self by the time he starts his senior season at Arizona Compass prep. That said, he’ll need to show it on the floor. He’ll run up against multiple elite recruits this season and will have every opportunity to prove he’s progressing and deserves to be labeled as a top 10 prospect in the final rankings. Compass Prep’s national schedule will allow him to show his late-summer struggles were merely a thin layer of rust and not the start of a more concerning trend. RECRUITMENT: Cook is committed to Oregon.

2. KJ LEWIS

HIGH SCHOOL: Duncanville (Texas) WHAT’S LEFT TO PROVE: Lewis is going in the right direction. That much is clear. After a rocky start to the summer circuit that saw him struggle in most facets of the game he switched grassroots teams and shined for Southern Assault on the adidas 3SSB circuit. The four-star guard is best with the ball in his hands, as he creates offense for himself and can take defenders off the bounce. He ended the summer with a number of impressive performances and seems to have put his struggles behind him. For Lewis, his senior year will be about picking up where he left off, but also about showing he can shine in multiple roles as a member of a Duncanville squad flush with high-major talent. If he shines playing alongside Ron Holland and Duncanville’s other established prospects his ranking will improve. RECRUITMENT: Lewis is committed to Arizona.

3. DJ WAGNER

HIGH SCHOOL: Camden (N.J.) WHAT’S LEFT TO PROVE: Wagner started the cycle as the top prospect in the 2023 class and remains within striking distance of his former throne. Xavier Booker, one of a few peers with whom Wagner will battle for the top spot, won’t play nearly the level of competition that Wagner will this season, giving the former No. 1 prospect ample opportunity to make his case as the most complete and battle-tested prospect in the country. Wagner had a bit of an up-and-down summer on the Nike EYBL circuit. And while he certainly had his moments, he also had trouble stringing together multiple performances befitting a No. 1 prospect. Wagner has the tools and skill to reclaim the No. 1 ranking in the class, so the final step is simply eliminating the inefficient performances that plagued him this summer. RECRUITMENT: Wagner is seen as a Kentucky lean, but the longer his recruitment goes on the better it is for others. Louisville is seen as the second-biggest threat to land his pledge.

4. RON HOLLAND

HIGH SCHOOL: Duncanville (Texas) WHAT’S LEFT TO PROVE: Holland is as exciting and explosive as anyone in the class. He stuffs stat sheets and converts with ease in transition and at the rim at this level. He’s become a better defender and handles the ball well, to boot. The four-star prospect’s biggest remaining battle is the same as it’s always been, however, and that’s with becoming a more reliable long-range shooter and scorer in the half court. He’ll have every opportunity to show improvement when it comes to that part of his game, as his Duncanville High School team is always among the top squads in Texas and is showcased in high-level games all season. Holland is definitely a top 20 prospect that could become a top 10 type if he polishes his jumper and diversifies his offensive game. RECRUITMENT: Holland is seen as a slight Arkansas lean, but is also considering schools such as Kentucky, UCLA and Texas. The NBA G League is also involved.

5. KJ EVANS