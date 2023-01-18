There are hundreds upon hundreds of top prospects in the transfer portal and a healthy amount of them were former five-star prospects. Here’s a look at where things stand with them now along with commentary on their current situation:



A five-star prospect in the 2021 class who had previously been committed to Ohio State, Adeleye did not make much of an impact this past season at Texas A&M playing in only three games. But the former five-star who was ranked as the third-best strong-side defensive end in his class behind only USC’s Korey Foreman and Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau could be a massive addition for Michigan State, which beat out Miami for his services, because of his size and speed off the edge.

Anderson admitted at the Under Armour Game that if Ed Orgeron was kept as LSU’s coach then he probably would have never decommitted from the Tigers and picked Alabama. After one injury-riddled season, the former five-star receiver from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr transferred to LSU to jumpstart his career coming off a knee injury. Only Luther Burden and Tetairoa McMillan were ranked higher in the 2022 class and both had highly productive freshman seasons. A fresh start in Baton Rouge could bode well for the undersized speedster.

Ranked as the third-best offensive tackle in the 2021 class behind Alabama’s JC Latham and Georgia’s Amarius Mims, Brockermeyer played in only a couple games for the Crimson Tide and is now part of a handful of offensive linemen who have hit the portal in Tuscaloosa. TCU landed the five-star offensive tackle as he’s now said ‘no’ to Texas, his father’s alma mater, twice during the recruiting process.

There was healthy debate through the rankings process whether Collier should even be a five-star prospect and it ended up he was but had not played like one during his two years at Florida where he registered just a couple tackles. A fresh start at Nebraska could be exactly what Collier needs as the 2021 safety was third at his position behind only Miami’s James Williams and LSU’s Sage Ryan.

What looked like a sure thing coming out of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and throwing to former high school teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was ranked one spot ahead of him in the 2018 rankings, and more than holding his own against Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields at the Army All-American Bowl that year, has turned into anything but for Daniels. It has been a circuitous college route for the former five-star quarterback who has gone from USC, to Georgia, to West Virginia and now Rice to finish off - and possibly save - his college career.

Riddled by injuries during his time at Oregon, which he selected over Clemson, USC and others coming out of Upland, Calif., Flowe has not consistently seen the field in his college career and is looking for a fresh start at Arizona. This past season for the Ducks, the former five-star linebacker totaled 28 tackles in nine games but never seemed to really get it going in Eugene. The top-ranked inside linebacker in the 2020 class, he was one spot ahead of Noah Sewell. In hindsight, Sewell should’ve been the higher-ranked player.

One of the best-looking and most athletic tight ends in recent memory, Gilbert just could not put it together first at LSU and then at Georgia and has also reportedly dealt with off-the-field issues that have sidetracked his football potential as well. Where Gilbert ends up next will have to work or he could go down as one of the bigger busts in Rivals history after being the top-ranked tight end in the 2020 class.

Grimes reclassified to the 2020 class to play early at North Carolina where he appeared in 37 games over the past three seasons. In 2022, the five-star totaled 36 tackles and seven pass breakups but was looking for another opportunity late in his career as he’s going to Texas A&M. Elias Ricks, who transferred from LSU to Alabama, and Georgia’s Kelee Ringo were the only cornerbacks ranked ahead of him.

LSU was one of the finalists for the five-star cornerback from Houston (Texas) North Shore coming out of high school and now he’s transferring to Baton Rouge after one season at Texas A&M. According to reports, Harris dealt with disciplinary issues twice during his short time in College Station as he played in five games with 14 tackles and three pass breakups for the Aggies. Michigan’s Will Johnson, Jaheim Singletary (who’s also now in the portal) and USC’s Domani Jackson were the three corners rated higher.

His brother, Chris, played at Michigan and his father had more than 10 years in the NFL so Hinton’s pedigree was without question and he had a strong start to his career at Stanford. But now with a new coaching staff in place, Hinton has decided to leave Northern California for Ann Arbor where he could have a big impact on the Wolverines’ revamped offensive line. Georgia’s Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. were ranked ahead of him in the 2020 rankings.

Howard’s LSU career will finish with four total passes in one season as Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels won the starting job and Howard fell to third-string. TCU, Ole Miss and Florida look like the main contenders now for Howard, who finished second in the pro-style quarterback rankings behind only Cade Klubnik, who looks like the Clemson starter moving forward. Howard committed to Ole Miss earlier this week.

The former No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class shocked a lot of people on signing day when he flipped from Florida State to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders. Hunter played in eight games his freshman year and sparked an interest in HBCU football that could continue but might not now that Sanders is at Colorado and Hunter transferred there with him. In one season, the former five-star had 20 tackles, tied for the team high with two picks and led Jackson State with 10 pass breakups. Hunter could immediately become a huge contributor for a Colorado team that went 1-11 last season but is quickly revamping its roster in the portal.

USC’s top three rushers last season were transfers and that trend could continue as Lloyd, South Carolina’s leading rusher this past season with 573 yards and nine touchdowns, is now with the Trojans. Lloyd battled injuries earlier in his career but has finally been coming into his own after being ranked as the fourth-best running back in the 2020 class behind Zach Evans, Demarkcus Bowman and Kendall Milton.

Now known as Eyabi Okie, the five-star defensive end who was ranked seventh overall in the 2018 class went from Alabama to Houston to Tennessee-Martin to Michigan and is now looking for one final program. Okie has seen the field at some of these stops and posted below-average stats but still has the physical ability to make an impact at his fifth school in six years.

There is an argument that Rogers would have also been a five-star as an offensive guard but he chose to play defensive tackle in college where he finally broke through this season with 35 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He has not been as dominant as expected but a new opportunity at Auburn could be good for Rogers, who was ranked as the second-best defensive tackle in the 2020 class behind only Bryan Bresee.

Ranked as the third-best prospect in the 2019 class behind only Derek Stingley Jr. and Nolan Smith, there were so many high hopes for Sanders because of his outstanding ability as a running back but things never materialized at Alabama first because of injury and then getting lost on the depth chart. TCU will provide him a new opportunity but Sanders will have to produce fast because time is running out for the former five-star and one of the highest-ranked running backs in Rivals history.

Smith pulled an unorthodox move by leaving the Oklahoma team in late November following the Sooners’ loss to Texas Tech after not really making a significant impact over two seasons in Norman. Whether it was waiting his turn or being beaten by players at his position, it never worked out for Smith at Oklahoma and he’s yet to find a new home. The only outside linebacker rated higher in the 2021 class was Alabama’s Dallas Turner.

The former five-star quarterback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco had really high moments at Clemson but also struggled with consistency and speculation that Cade Klubnik would be the starter moving forward, plus being replaced in the ACC Championship Game by Klubnik, also a former five-star, took Uiagalelei to the portal. UCLA, Oregon and others were contenders but Oregon State snuck in there and landed the No. 3 player in the 2020 class behind only Clemson teammate Bryan Bresee and Alabama’s Bryce Young.

