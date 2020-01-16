Arizona needed a game like it had Thursday night.

The Wildcats (12-5, 2-2 Pac-12) have been strong at home against Utah, and with the Utes on the schedule it presented an opportunity for Arizona to get back on track after a rough stretch of games that included being swept on the road last week against the Oregon schools.

UA came out firing as it shot 54 percent from the floor to open the game leading to a 24-point lead at the break. That is all the cushion the Wildcats would need as they eventually went on to lock up their second conference victory with a 93-77 win over the visiting Utes.

"Everybody that's part of our team I thought we did a good job of learning from it, moving forward, having a couple good days of practice and trying to be the best team that we could be here tonight," Miller said after Thursday night's bounce-back victory for his group. "I thought the first half we were excellent both on defense and on offense."

So much emphasis has been put on Arizona's trio of freshmen starters this year, but it was the team's role players who stepped up against the Utes to help the Wildcats break out of their recent slump.

Max Hazzard hit a team-high six 3-pointers to finish with 24 points leading the way for UA in his best showing of the season for the Wildcats. Meanwhile, fellow senior Dylan Smith connected on five of his 11 shots for 12 points to go with a team-high six assists and five rebounds in the win Thursday night.

"I definitely felt like myself tonight," Hazzard said after his season-high scoring performance. "I got some good looks. My teammates believe in me. My coaching staff believes in me as well, and obviously I believe in myself. So it felt good to kind of get back to what I'm accustomed to doing, for sure."

Smith finished the loss to Oregon State last weekend with just two points, so getting back to scoring with some efficiency was a positive step for the veteran guard.

"Dylan played very well at Oregon, he did not play as well at Oregon State," Miller said. "He was a guy that I was interested in seeing because he's had a couple really good days of practice. He set the tone in a lot of ways. Six assists, no turnovers. I though, defensively, he was really giving great effort and you could feel that."

Like he has done so many times before this season, Nnaji put together another impressive performance that led him to tie Hazzard for the team scoring lead as he finished the night with 24 points as well. He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

"Obviously the six turnovers is a head scratcher, because I was bragging on him before our game," Miller said. "He's had four turnovers in the last maybe 160 minutes that he's played, which is remarkable. Tonight he kind of evened that out, but that's really the only thing he didn't do tonight ... 24 points, eight rebounds, four on the offensive end is excellent."

After taking down the Utes (10-6, 1-3) Thursday night the Wildcats can now turn their attention to No. 20 Colorado and a matchup with the Buffaloes this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. MST.

"It's just another game for us, I know that's how I'm looking at it," Smith said of the matchup with CU. "They're a good team, well coached so it's gonna be a battle."