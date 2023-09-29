Content Loading

Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) is set to take on No. 7 Washington (4-0, 2-0) this Saturday night. Within this matchup comes a lot of history and famous moments between the Wildcats and Huskies.

With this game potentially being the last time the school play each other for awhile with the two team's going to different conferences next year, we will show you the the most iconic moments in the UA's and UW's 37-game history.

Arizona's most memorable win: 1998 'Leap by the Lake'

One of the most memorable moments for Arizona sports fans comes from 1998's "The Leap by the Lake" in Seattle, WA. With only 12 seconds left in game against then-No. 20 Washington, Arizona was down four points when quarterback Ortege Jenkins engineered a 13 play, 80-yard drive that ended when he received the snap under center at the nine-yard line and couldn't find an open receiver forcing him to take off and he scrambled up the middle before front-flipping over three Huskies' defenders for a game-winning touchdown. What came with the touchdown was the memorable call "he dives" and "he's in!" from the announcer on Fox Sports Net. "There was a little bit luck and that was it. It’s that simple. One of the greatest plays I’ve ever experienced," Jenkins told "Spears and Ali" on ESPN Tucson, which was featured in the Arizona Daily Star in 2022. Arizona was led by Jenkins, who threw for 111 yards and a touchdown while Wildcats' running back Trung Canidate recorded 95 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. The Wildcats were ranked 14th nationally during the game and moved to No. 10 after the dramatic win. This win would be a key victory for UA, which went on to win its next eight of nine games, including a win over Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl finishing with a program-best 12-1 record ending the season No. 4 in the final AP Poll, which is the highest finishing in Arizona football history.

Washington's most memorable win: 2009 aka 'The turf interception'

Coming into the game at a 3-1 record against the Huskies, who were 2-3, it was the Wildcats who were expected to come away with the victory. However, Washington snuck up from behind late in the fourth quarter with Jake Locker finding Kavario Middleton for a 25-yard touchdown to cut the lead to five points. The UA offense, who was led by Nick Foles, who failed to make a 17-point comeback two weeks prior in his team's first loss of the season against Iowa after Foles was substituted in late in that game, had an easier chance to win against the Huskies in Seattle. Foles put his team in position to win the game with the Wildcats up 33-28 with 2:49 left in the game. However, on the first play of the drive, he threw a bubble screen pass behind receiver Delashaun Dean and the ball deflecting off of Dean's foot and into the possession of UW linebacker Mason Foster, who ran the interception back for the game-winning touchdown. The when get a close up of the ball bouncing off Dean's foot, you can also see pellets from the turf fly straight up as if the ball hit the ground. Many Arizona fans to this day say that the ball hit the ground and should've been ruled an incomplete pass. Locker finished with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Arizona wide receiver David Roberts led the Wildcats in their loss, catching 12 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Arizona, after the loss in Seattle, would go onto lose two more conference games against Cal and Oregon with both games within a single possession before getting shut out 33-0 in the Pacific Life Holiday Bowl against Nebraska.

Similarly to previous meetings, Saturday's contest could be a momentum setter for the season ahead for Arizona, with Washington arguably being the Wildcats' toughest opponent this year. A win would not only all but guarantee Arizona a spot on the AP Top 25 poll but a confidence boost as it head thick into conference play.