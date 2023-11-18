For its final game at Arizona Stadium this season, No. 17 Arizona (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) will look to secure a win against No. 22 Utah (7-3, 4-3) on Senior Day. This will be the last time the two programs face off in a Pac-12 contest before they both move together to the Big 12 next year.

Arizona's most memorable win (Nov. 14, 2015)

Similarly to this season, on Nov. 14, 2015, the Wildcats hosted the Utes for their last home of the season on Senior Day before heading up to Tempe for the Territorial Cup.

Unranked UA, which was going up against then-No. 10 Utah, started the game efficiently going up 17-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Utes fought right back, resulting in both teams trading punches heading into the fourth quarter tied 27 apiece. However, with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Wildcats’ quarterback Anu Solomon, who was having an efficient game going 17-27 passing for 277 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, got knocked out of the game, resulting in backup quarterback Jerrard Randall to take the reigns the rest of the way.

With both teams going scoreless in the fourth quarter and tallying three points each in overtime, it was Randall, who going into the second overtime didn’t have a single passing completion, stunning the Utes with a 25-yard laser down the left side, hitting receiver Nate Phillips for a game-winning touchdown, securing an upset over a AP top-10 team and a bowl-berth in the process.

Arizona would go on to lose the Territorial Cup over in-state rival Arizona State 52-37, before beating New Mexico in the New Mexico Bowl.