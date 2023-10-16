For the second-straight week, quarterback Noah Fifita has won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after completing 79% of his pass.

Now, Fifita didn't throw a tocuhdown pass in the game but he did stack up 342 through the air and completed 34 passes.

The longet pass of the day came on Arizona's first drive when Fifita hit running back Jonah Coleman for a 69-yard pass that led to a touchdown.

With Fifita earning another helmet sticker, this makes it the third-straight week he has earn this award.