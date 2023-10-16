Helmet stickers: Arizona vs. WSU
Arizona was coming off a 2-game losing streak when it hit the road against then-No. 19 Washington State. The Wildcats entered the game as a 7 1/2-point underdog and came out with a dominating 44-6 win over the Cougars.
After giving up a touchdown on the opening drive to WSU, Arizona's defense locked in and walked away with three forced turnovers, three turnover on downs and didn't allow a touchdown pass to quarterback Cameron Ward. The Wildcats allowed just 234 total yards to the Cougars and held them to their lowest point total of the season.
It marked the second Top 25 win for coach Jedd Fisch since becoming the head coach and going 1-11 in his first season. Now, the Wildcats are two wins away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since the 2017 season.
Here's the helmet sticker performances from Arizona's lopsided road win over WSU:
QB Noah Fifita
For the second-straight week, quarterback Noah Fifita has won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after completing 79% of his pass.
Now, Fifita didn't throw a tocuhdown pass in the game but he did stack up 342 through the air and completed 34 passes.
The longet pass of the day came on Arizona's first drive when Fifita hit running back Jonah Coleman for a 69-yard pass that led to a touchdown.
With Fifita earning another helmet sticker, this makes it the third-straight week he has earn this award.
