Helmet stickers: Arizona vs. Washington
Coming into the game against then-No. 7 Washington, Arizona was a massive (-18.5)-point underdog with questions surrounding who was going to start at quarterback for UA and the Huskies bringing their No. 1 scoring offense to the desert.
The Wildcats were not only able to cover the spread but lost 31-24 giving the Huskies everything they could handle.
Despite going with a backup quarterback due to an injury to starter Jayden de Laura, Arizona was able to make plays on both side of the ball and nearly pulled off the upset.
At the end of the day, Arizona came up a few plays shy of getting the win. However, the direction of the program is clearly on an upward trajectory and the Wildcats are getting close to pulling off wins in games like that.
With that, our Troy Hutchison has his helmet sticker performers for Arizona in its game against Washington.
WR Tetairoa McMillan
Although his yards against the Huskies' defense weren't impressive with 45 yards, receiver Tetairoa McMillan was able to have a massive impact on the game.
McMillan has two tocuhdown receptions and had six catches on the night. Everytime Arizona needed a big play, he was the one to provide the boost.
Plus, McMillan seemed to be shaken up throughout the game and Fisch tried to get him off the field at times to recover. But, he waved his head coach off and helped his team get back in the game.
For battle through an injury and putting up two touchdowns, McMillan has earned his second helmet sticker of the season.
