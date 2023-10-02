Although his yards against the Huskies' defense weren't impressive with 45 yards, receiver Tetairoa McMillan was able to have a massive impact on the game.

McMillan has two tocuhdown receptions and had six catches on the night. Everytime Arizona needed a big play, he was the one to provide the boost.

Plus, McMillan seemed to be shaken up throughout the game and Fisch tried to get him off the field at times to recover. But, he waved his head coach off and helped his team get back in the game.

For battle through an injury and putting up two touchdowns, McMillan has earned his second helmet sticker of the season.