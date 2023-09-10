Helmet Stickers: Arizona vs. Mississippi State
After trailing by 14 points in the first quarter due to three interceptions thrown by Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura, the Wildcats were able to battle back in the game to force overtime tied at 24 against Mississippi State.
However, Arizona would come up inches away from converting a fourth-and-10 that would've extended the game from the Mississippi State 15-yard line. De Laura came up just short after review and the Wildcats fell dropping their record to 1-7-1 against the SEC all-time.
It wasn't all on de Laura, the Wildcats had four-straight possessions with turnovers after receiver Jacob Cowing fumbled the ball inside the 10-yard line of Mississippi State. The first quarter and a half was just a multitude of poorly executed plays that led to horrific results.
Despite the loss, there were positives on both side of the ball with players keeping the team in the game and helping change the tide from the dreadful first quarter. So, with that we have named our three helmet sticker performances for the Wildcats loss to Mississippi State.
WR Tetairoa McMillan
One player on offense that had an amazing game from start to finish was receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who had a team-leading 161 receiving yards on eight catches with a touchdown. McMillan averaged 20.1 yards per catch with his lonest being a 55-yard pick up that set up the Wildcats' first touchdown of the game.
The lone touchdown by McMillan was the most important one of the game for Arizona. With the Wildcats trailing by seven when de Laura hit him in the left side of the end zone for the score to tie the game at 21 with 9:14 left to play.
Lastly, McMillan was a monster after the catch racking up 50 yards and helping put the Wildcats in good field position all game long.
For this performance, McMillan has earned his first helmet sticker of the season.
