One player on offense that had an amazing game from start to finish was receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who had a team-leading 161 receiving yards on eight catches with a touchdown. McMillan averaged 20.1 yards per catch with his lonest being a 55-yard pick up that set up the Wildcats' first touchdown of the game.

The lone touchdown by McMillan was the most important one of the game for Arizona. With the Wildcats trailing by seven when de Laura hit him in the left side of the end zone for the score to tie the game at 21 with 9:14 left to play.

Lastly, McMillan was a monster after the catch racking up 50 yards and helping put the Wildcats in good field position all game long.

For this performance, McMillan has earned his first helmet sticker of the season.