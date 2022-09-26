Arizona's game against Cal turned into a disaster for the defense as running back Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, the Golden Bears rushed for 354 yards and posted 599 total yards in a 49-31 loss.

The Wildcats' defense has given up 913 yards rushing this season for an average of 228.3 yards rushing per game. During the 2021 season, Arizona gave up 180.9 rushing yards per game.

Still, the Wildcats had helmet sticker performers that helped the team keep in the game before Cal pulled away at the end.