Arizona's game against Cal turned into a disaster for the defense as running back Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, the Golden Bears rushed for 354 yards and posted 599 total yards in a 49-31 loss.
The Wildcats' defense has given up 913 yards rushing this season for an average of 228.3 yards rushing per game. During the 2021 season, Arizona gave up 180.9 rushing yards per game.
Still, the Wildcats had helmet sticker performers that helped the team keep in the game before Cal pulled away at the end.
WR Jacob Cowing
Jacob Cowing has been one of Arizona's best players all season and against Cal during he put on a show with seven catches, 133 yards and a touchdown. Cowing did most of his damage in the first half with 109 yards but caught his touchdown in the fourth quarter when Arizona was trying to rally back into the game.
Cowing this season has posted 386 yards on 28 catches and has hauled in six touchdown catches. Last season with UTEP, he caught seven touchdowns through the 12-game season.
