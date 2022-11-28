The season has finally come to an end and for the Wildcats it ends in the win column with a 38-35 victory over in-state rival ASU, snapping the Sun Devils five-game winning streak in the Territorial Cup.
The victory marks the fifth win of the season for Arizona bringing its end of season record to 5-7 after going 1-11 the season prior. Coach Jedd Fisch talks about how this is year one with last season being year zero with the groundwork the staff had to do, and if this is year one, Wildcats fans have a lot to be excited about for the future of the program.
A lot of the players that earned a helmet sticker this week collected a lot during the season and have helped lay the foundation of the program.
Running back Michael Wiley
Throughout the season, running back Michael Wiley has been a steady force for the Wildcats racking up eight touchdowns and being a red zone threat. But, Wiley took his game to another level in what might be his final game versus rival ASU by rushing for a career-high 214 yards on 12 carries averaging 17.8 yards a rush.
Plus, Wiley racked up three rushing touchdowns with impressive runs including a 72-yard touchdown. The 72-yard touchdown is the longest touchdown run since Trung Canidate's 80-yard touchdown against the Sun Devils in the 1998 Territorial Cup game.
