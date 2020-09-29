Injuries have certainly been one of the story lines for teams already in action on the football field this fall. The issues have been much more significant at the NFL level with many top stars in the league already ruled out for the season after suffering serious injuries.

Several players have had season-ending knee injuries including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa all suffering ACL tears already this season.

It has been speculated that the lack of a preseason for NFL teams is part of the reason the injuries have taken place.

Teams in the Pac-12 don't have a preseason, per se, but they do tend to open the season against teams from Group of Five conferences or FCS leagues allowing them to ease into the schedule before the start of conference play. This season it is possible that instead of opening up against teams like Hawaii and Portland State, the Wildcats could in theory begin their season against programs like Oregon and USC.