He reminds us of: Arizona's 2018 freshman class (offense)
As the summer officially begins and Arizona's newcomers filter in to begin the summer workout program and start their careers there are always going to be questions about what the new group could b...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news