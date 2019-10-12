{{ timeAgo('2019-10-12 16:07:50 -0500') }}
football
GOAZCATS.com Today podcast: Arizona vs Washington preview
Matt Moreno
•
GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
Podcast rundown
0:00 - Podcast intro
2:00 - Breaking down what to watch for during Arizona's matchup with Washington (Arizona's running game, the UW receivers vs Arizona's secondary, the QB battle between Jacob Eason and Khalil Tate)
15:15 - Podcast wrap-up/game prediction