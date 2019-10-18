GOAZCATS.com Today podcast: Arizona-USC week
In this episode of GOAZCATS.com Today, senior editor Matt Moreno recaps Arizona's loss to Washington, gives his thoughts on who could break out in the second half of the season, interviews one of UA's visitors from last weekend and looks ahead to this week's game against USC.
Podcast rundown
- Arizona/USC recap
- Players we expect to have a big second half
- Looking ahead to the game against USC
- UA players talk USC injuries [Tony Fields II/Cedric Peterson sound clips]
- Recruit interview: Edward Woods talks Arizona official visit [sound clip]
- Arizona-USC game prediction