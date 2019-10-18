News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-18 14:23:26 -0500') }} football Edit

GOAZCATS.com Today podcast: Arizona-USC week

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

In this episode of GOAZCATS.com Today, senior editor Matt Moreno recaps Arizona's loss to Washington, gives his thoughts on who could break out in the second half of the season, interviews one of UA's visitors from last weekend and looks ahead to this week's game against USC.


Podcast rundown

- Arizona/USC recap

- Players we expect to have a big second half

- Looking ahead to the game against USC

- UA players talk USC injuries [Tony Fields II/Cedric Peterson sound clips]

- Recruit interview: Edward Woods talks Arizona official visit [sound clip]

- Arizona-USC game prediction

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}