Arizona lost its second consecutive game Saturday night when the Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) fell to USC on the road in Los Angeles. Kevin Sumlin's team will head to Stanford this weekend for another road game as it looks to rebound from a tough stretch. Many things have gone wrong for UA over the last two weeks but one of the players receiving the most attention right now is quarterback Khalil Tate.

Senior editor Matt Moreno gives his take on Saturday's loss including what went wrong in the game plus what needs to improve for the Wildcats to get back on the winning track. We also have additional comments from Sumlin as his team gets back to work this week.