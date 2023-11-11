Despite attempting a full-court press, the Wildcats couldn't prevent the Lumberjacks from scoring at an efficient clip. At the first timeout, NAU led 15-14 while shooting 75% from the field. Olivia Morgan led the Lumberjacks in scoring with six points, while Arizona's offense struggled to find its rhythm, with Cunningham leading in scoring with four points. Following the timeout, Arizona forced an offensive foul, and Maya Nnaji scored easily in the paint on the next possession, and followed that up with two more buckets from the mid-range and interior.

In the opening quarter, Arizona quickly jumped out to a lead, courtesy of Breya Cunningham's quick backdown basket in the paint starting the scoring for the Wildcats. The freshman added to this with a mid-range jumper shortly after. With contributions from other players, Arizona established an early lead.

Arizona women's basketball tipped off its home opener against NAU on Friday night at McKale Center. The Wildcats (2-0) maintained control from the opening tip to the final buzzer, securing an 87-64 victory over the Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats closed the quarter with a 10-2 scoring run, with Nnaji leading the way with eight points, two rebounds and a block. Arizona intensified its defensive efforts, forcing four turnovers on the Lumberjacks, whose field goal percentage dropped to 60%. The Wildcats led 30-21 at the end of the quarter.

The turnover early in the game allowed NAU to remain close, but Arizona head coach Adia Barnes chalks those up to the youth on her team.

“Most of them are fundamentals, most of them are from when they are leaving the air and turning it over. Those are young things so once you learn that, but it just takes a lot of repetition,” Barnes said.

Arizona continued its presence in the paint with Cunningham securing a quick bucket down low to start the second quarter. Both teams struggled to score for a few minutes until Grace Beasley from NAU made a layup in transition.

Arizona went scoreless for four minutes until Esmery Martinez scored a layup in transition. The Wildcats' offense faced challenges similar to the beginning of the first quarter. At the first timeout in this quarter, Arizona remained ahead 34-26, despite only scoring four points up to that point.

Fortunately, the Wildcats defensive pressure held steady, limiting the Lumberjacks to five points in the same period. Despite only having one turnover in the first quarter, Arizona picked up four more in the second. However, Martinez stepped up offensively for Arizona, notching eight points and two rebounds, allowing the Wildcats to maintain their lead 44-34 at the half.

NAU's Sophie Glancey started the second half by scoring with a 3-pointer, then Cunningham quickly answered with another paint score. Kailyn Gilbert followed that up with a jumper, and Isis Beh got her first points of the game from the interior following another forced turnover on NAU.

Arizona retained control of the game despite NAU closing to within nine at the first timeout of the quarter. The Wildcats finished the quarter on a 12-5 scoring run. Cunningham had six of those 12 points and ended the quarter as the game’s leading scorer with 16 points. The Wildcats led 64-46 after the third period of play.

Martinez got the scoring started for Arizona in the paint area, extending its lead to 20. In the final quarter, Arizona sealed the deal with a collective effort from the team. Martinez, Gilbert, Cunningham, Nanji, and Sali Kourouma all finished the game in double figures.

Cunningham led the way with 18 points, three rebounds, and a block. Through two games, the freshman has only missed two shots from the field after going 9 for 10 in Friday's victory.

“I just try my best when my teammates give me the ball to be efficient so that way they feel comfortable giving me the ball and that way I’m not a liability, so I try to be as efficient as I can,” Cunningham said.

The versatility in Cunningham's scoring is what impressed her coach most in the victory over the Lumberjacks.

“She does a good job at creating space, today she hit two elbow jumpers, so she did not only take layups and she was finished on the left side better.”

Then there was Gilbert, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, in her first career double-double performance.

“I feel good, but I still feel like I have a lot more to work on, definitely defensively but I think from there I will keep getting better,” Gilbert said.

While Martinez ended the night with 16 points and six rebounds. The Wildcats' dominance in this game came in the paint with a 52-24 advantage. UA also led the rebounding battle 43-26.

Despite the challenging start to the game and some of the miscues by the Wildcats, which had 14 turnovers in the game and shot just 21% (3 for 14) from 3-point range, Barnes feels confident in her team's ability to make noise this season.

“I think you’re really gonna see us improve in the next two weeks and I think we’re gonna surprise a lot of people, she said we just need to stay with this unselfish mentality and want each other to do well.”

With this impressive win against NAU, Arizona will look to carry the momentum into its next contest. The Wildcats are set to return to the McKale Center, where they will face off against Loyola Marymount Nov. 12 at noon.