Douglasville (Ga.) Chapel Hill defensive lineman Bradyn Swinson didn’t expect his recruitment to take off the way it has in the past couple months.

Swinson, 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, is now up to three dozen offers with a number of them coming after being able to evaluate him in person this spring.

Among those that have offered in recent weeks includes West Virginia, Florida State, North Carolina and Louisville to name a few.