Game recap: Arizona soccer falls short against No. 21 Texas Tech

Thursday night, Arizona played No. 21 Texas Tech looking to continue its momentum after its victory over California State University, Northridge, in hopes of its third win of the season.

After a slow start to the match, the Wildcats were outshot 8-2 in the first half with only one shot on goal by attacker Jill Aguilera. Texas Tech took advantage of the slow start and jumped out to a 2-0 in the second half; Arizona could not complete a comeback dropping the match 2-1 and falling to 2-3 on the season.

Arizona's lone goal came in late in the 74-minute when freshman forward Marley Chappel tried to spark the Wildcats to a comeback victory off her first career goal.

"I was running pretty fast, and it was an adrenaline rush, and Sabrina (Enciso) played it in the box," said Chappel. "I just remember thinking that I have to get there. So I stuck my foot out, and the next thing I know, it was in the back of the net, and it was a very happy moment."

Arizona turned up the heat on the Texas Tech defense in the second half by narrowing the shot differential of 11-8 and ending the game with an equal amount of corner kicks.

"I hate losing. But I'm really proud of them. That's the best game we've played by far, the most complete performance we've had," said coach Becca Moros. "That's the best defensive organization we've had. We made a few mistakes. We didn't capitalize on some of our opportunities, but the scoring line could definitely have been different for us. That's the first sign of what we're going to be coming, and another month would be a much better team than we are now."