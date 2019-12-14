Game preview: No. 15 Arizona vs No. 6 Gonzaga
It's the biggest matchup of the season for Arizona as the 15th-ranked Wildcats (10-1) are set to take on No. 6 Gonzaga (10-1) at McKale Center Saturday night. It will be the seventh meeting between...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news