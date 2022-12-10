News More News

GAME PREVIEW: No. 10 Arizona vs No. 14 Indiana (Las Vegas Clash)

Pelle Larsson has struggled on the offensive end, but has remained one of the team's top defensive players.
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats (7-1,1-1 Pac-12) will look to pick up where they left off after a win against Cal, as Arizona gets ready for a big test Saturday in Las Vegas against Mike Woodson's Hoosiers (8-1, 1-1 Big-Ten) for the annual Las Vegas Clash.

This will be the first ever meeting between these two historic programs that rank 10 and 11 in all-time wins with the Hoosiers at 1,890 wins coming into the season and the Wildcats with 1,884 wins.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 10 Arizona (7-1,1-1 Pac-12; last game: 81-68 win against Cal) vs. No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten; last game 81-65 win against Nebraska)

When: 5:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: FOX

All-time series: First meeting between the two schools

SNAPSHOT – Indiana

Head coach: Mike Woodson (second season)

Preseason prediction: 2nd (Big-10)

2021-22 finish: 9th (21-14, 14-4 Pac-12)

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Arizona & Indiana

Scoring offense: Arizona (3rd/ 91.5 PPG) | Indiana (29th/ 82.1 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (331st/ 77.6 PPG) | Indiana (32nd / 61.0 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (16th/ 9.0) | Indiana (78th/ 5.2)

Turnovers: Arizona (304th / 15.1) | Indiana (62nd/ 11.7)

Assists per game: Arizona (3rd/ 21.2) | Indiana (18th/ 17.7)

{{ article.author_name }}