GAME PREVIEW: No. 10 Arizona vs No. 14 Indiana (Las Vegas Clash)
Aidan Wohl
•
GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats (7-1,1-1 Pac-12) will look to pick up where they left off after a win against Cal, as Arizona gets ready for a big test Saturday in Las Vegas against Mike Woodson's Hoosiers (8-1, 1-1 Big-Ten) for the annual Las Vegas Clash.
This will be the first ever meeting between these two historic programs that rank 10 and 11 in all-time wins with the Hoosiers at 1,890 wins coming into the season and the Wildcats with 1,884 wins.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 10 Arizona (7-1,1-1 Pac-12; last game: 81-68 win against Cal) vs. No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten; last game 81-65 win against Nebraska)
When: 5:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: FOX
All-time series: First meeting between the two schools