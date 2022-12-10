Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats (7-1,1-1 Pac-12) will look to pick up where they left off after a win against Cal, as Arizona gets ready for a big test Saturday in Las Vegas against Mike Woodson's Hoosiers (8-1, 1-1 Big-Ten) for the annual Las Vegas Clash.

This will be the first ever meeting between these two historic programs that rank 10 and 11 in all-time wins with the Hoosiers at 1,890 wins coming into the season and the Wildcats with 1,884 wins.