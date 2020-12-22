 GOAZCATS - Game preview: Arizona vs Montana
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-22 11:29:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Game preview: Arizona vs Montana

Use promo code "AZ60" on the promo page
Use promo code "AZ60" on the promo page
Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona is back at home this week after hitting the road for the first time over the weekend for a trip to Northern California to take on Stanford. The Wildcats will be looking to bounce back from a loss to the Cardinal and were given an extra day to prepare after their game with the University of San Diego was canceled Monday.

UA has now regrouped and has one more nonconference game Tuesday night before making a return to Pac-12 play next week. UA is set to host Montana this evening with the Grizzlies having already played a few high major programs this season including a couple Pac-12 teams, USC and Washington.

Montana is 1-2 in games against opponents from big conferences with the lone victory coming against Washington last week in Seattle.

Here is a closer look at Tuesday's matchup as UA looks to rebound from its first loss of the season.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (5-1; last game: 78-75 loss to Stanford) vs Montana (3-4; last game: 78-51 win over Dickinson State)

When: 5:00 p.m. MST

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Arizona leads 2-0

Favorite: Arizona (-14.5)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}