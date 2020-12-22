GOAZCATS - Game preview: Arizona vs Montana

Arizona is back at home this week after hitting the road for the first time over the weekend for a trip to Northern California to take on Stanford. The Wildcats will be looking to bounce back from a loss to the Cardinal and were given an extra day to prepare after their game with the University of San Diego was canceled Monday.

UA has now regrouped and has one more nonconference game Tuesday night before making a return to Pac-12 play next week. UA is set to host Montana this evening with the Grizzlies having already played a few high major programs this season including a couple Pac-12 teams, USC and Washington.

Montana is 1-2 in games against opponents from big conferences with the lone victory coming against Washington last week in Seattle.

Here is a closer look at Tuesday's matchup as UA looks to rebound from its first loss of the season.