Game preview: Arizona vs BYU (Vegas Kickoff Classic)
Arizona is finally ready to take the field again after a long and busy offseason. In is head coach Jedd Fisch who will take the field at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night for the first time as the leader of a program. He will bring with him an NFL-style offense while the Wildcats have revamped their defense in hopes of having more success and breaking a 12-game losing streak.
It has been nearly two years since the Wildcats won a game, so the pressure will be on as Fisch looks to begin changing the fortunes for Arizona.
Here is a look at what to watch for as Arizona takes on BYU in Las Vegas Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. MST.
OVERVIEW
Head coach: Kalani Sitake (5th season)
Record: 0-0 (last game: 49-23 win over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl)
Schemes
• Offense: Spread
• Defense: 4-3
Ranks (NCAA)
Total offense: 6th (522.2 YPG)
Scoring offense: 3rd (43.5 PPG)
Total defense: 10th (317.4 YPG allowed)
Scoring defense: 4th (15.3 PPG allowed)
All-time series: Arizona leads 12-11-1 (previous meeting: BYU win 28-23 in 2018)
