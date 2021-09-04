Game preview: Arizona vs BYU (Vegas Kickoff Classic)

Arizona is finally ready to take the field again after a long and busy offseason. In is head coach Jedd Fisch who will take the field at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night for the first time as the leader of a program. He will bring with him an NFL-style offense while the Wildcats have revamped their defense in hopes of having more success and breaking a 12-game losing streak.

It has been nearly two years since the Wildcats won a game, so the pressure will be on as Fisch looks to begin changing the fortunes for Arizona.

Here is a look at what to watch for as Arizona takes on BYU in Las Vegas Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. MST.