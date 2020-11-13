GOAZCATS - Game clips: 2021 Arizona safety commit Dalton Johnson

Game clips: 2021 Arizona safety commit Dalton Johnson
#Arizona commit Dalton Johnson was flying around the field on Thursday@daltonnn_J @GOAZCATScom @katyfootball— Rivals (@Rivals) November 13, 2020
🎥: @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/iBbvSnr7tx
****
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)