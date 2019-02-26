Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-26 10:57:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star WR Joshua Jackson has connections to Arizona

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona has been active lately getting out new offers all over the country. One place the Wildcats have been focused back in on is Southern California and the staff under Kevin Sumlin has not been ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}