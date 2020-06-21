GOAZCATS - Four-star Joseph Hunter is a high major priority

“Through Covid I’ve been doing the same stuff, you know just staying on my grind working out, running and trying to get better any time that I can," Hunter told Rivals.com. "Right now I’ve been focused on my all-around game but mostly my handle and how to create a shot and stuff like that. Pull-ups, transition threes, a lot of shots, my handle and pick and roll.

Currently ranked No. 62 in the 2022 Rivals150, Hunter has been trying to stay sharp.

A rising junior, four-star shooting guard Joseph Hunter has already established himself as one of the top wing scorers in the country.

Hunter discussed each of the programs that has offered him a scholarship.

Arizona: “I don’t know too much about them but I know they have history and a great coach who has experience. As soon as I got that call, even without the offer, I was instantly just happy because that’s a blessing. The offer just made everything better.”

Fresno State: “The hometown team, obviously that’s an option off top for sure. Them being my first offer, they didn’t just offer they are building relationships. They have showed that they are interested in me and that it’s family over there. They are still doing that now.”

Illinois: “I know a little bit about them. I know my boy (Adam Miller) is going there and (Ayo Dosunmu) went there and he killed. He had a great season. I’ve watched them play a little bit with him and they pushed the floor. They like big guards and that’s what I am, a big guard.”

Loyola Marymount: “(Stan Johnson) has been calling a little bit and we’ve had good conversations. We’ve talked about the school, what benefits I could get out of going there and stuff like that, how he can help me with my game.”

Nebraska: “I know coach Matt (Abdelmassih) and he’s definitely made a great effort to check up on me every day and break down film an everything. The zoom call we did was good. They were breaking down film on how they play and how I would benefit from their system and where they could get help me to get to play in the league. I mean that’s the goal basically, to make bread. (Fred Hoiberg) has experience, not just experience, but he knows people.”

Ole Miss: “I’ve had a little convo with them, basically on the same stuff. My game and what I can improve on. Basically how they can help me, Ole Miss as a school, the weather out there and just the place.”