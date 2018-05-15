Four-star Jaden McDaniels updates status as fifth star looms
CARTERSVILLE, GA. – There are breakouts and then there is Jaden McDaniels, arguably the most unheralded – at least until recently – top-35 prospect in America. The younger brother of San Diego State standout Jalen McDaniels, the Rivals150 member has begun to see his recruitment expand as three programs stand out.
McDaniels, a multi-dimensional, 6-foot-8 small forward, told Rivals.com that Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona each stand out, and he holds offers from others including San Diego State, Arizona State Washington, Washington State and Montana.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arizona: “I just think that they are a good program. They coach good pros that come out of there and I just watch them having someone like DeAndre Ayton, who could be the first pick in the NBA Draft, so it is exciting. They just tell me how I could thrive there and how good their fans are and how it is always packed.”
Oklahoma: “They are just telling me that if I were to come in, be ready to play. (Lon Kruger) is going to let their guys go so you just have to play defense.”
Texas: “I talk to them almost every day; it is like a big family. They are just telling me that I could be like KD (Kevin Durant).”
Washington: “He (Mike Hopkins) is just telling me to be ready to work. If you work, you’re going to be able to play a lot. Staying home would be fun and I wouldn’t mind going there at all.”
San Diego State: “They are just telling me to come where my brother is and play with him, maybe or even take his spot because who knows if he is going to get drafted or not.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
McDaniels will compete with on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Seattle Rotary 17-under unit. Nothing is scheduled, although he does have an idea of when he wants to start on the official visit front.
“I haven’t been anywhere yet,” he said. “I think that I am going to do all my visits during the football season.”
RIVALS' REACTION
McDaniels is not only one of the top prospects in the West, he's one of the most talented in the nation in the 2019 class. Blessed with great size, ball skills and versatility, he is averaging over 18 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game on the Nike circuit this spring.
It would not be a surprise to see McDaniels enter a blueblood recruitment in the coming weeks, though Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona may be difficult to overcome due to the time invested. San Diego State and Washington also remain in the picture.