Class of 2024 four-star standout Dedan Thomas is a throwback point guard that is a great distributor and does a fantastic job of running the offense the coach wants on the court. Despite his lack of size, he makes up for it with IQ, craftiness, and just overall game. He spoke with Rivals about some programs in the mix for his services.

UNLV: “I just took an official visit there. It was great. It was great having my whole family there to see the whole campus and stuff because me, I’ve never seen the whole actual campus so it was nice to see what all they had to offer. I had fun.”

Houston: “Everything’s the same, I still have a great relationship with them. They still show how much they love me, even though they’re in the season. I still text with them and talk with them a lot.”

Gonzaga: “I was supposed to go on an unofficial visit there a couple of weeks ago, but my flight got canceled because there was a big storm. I’ve been talking to them a lot lately, though. We have a really good relationship.”

Florida: “I have an unofficial visit planned there in March. I basically talk with some of their coaches a couple of times per week. I still have a really good relationship with them and talk to them a lot.”

Arizona: “I talk with them every single day, especially coach Jack Murphy me and him have a really special, good relationship. They have really good people over there and I just took an unofficial there a few weeks ago. I had a really good time up there, just me and my dad.”

UCLA: “I went to a couple of their games this weekend and I liked how their style of play is and stuff. I think we have a pretty good relationship. I’m supposed to be taking an official visit there in January, so I’m looking forward to that.”