For the first time in conference history, the Pac-12 has released a preseason all-conference team made up of 32 players from across the league. Arizona, which had three players as part of the 2022 all-conference team at the end of the season, is represented by four players on the list.

Outfielder Chase Davis, who was an honorable mention selection last year, highlights the list and is joined by infielder Nik McLaughry and right-handed pitchers TJ Nichols and Trevor Long.

Davis shined in his first opportunity as an everyday player in 2022 and finished the season hitting .289 with 56 runs, 13 doubles, 18 home runs, and 54 RBIs.

McLaughry has been a key middle infielder for the Wildcats over the last two seasons, and will return as an important veteran on this year's team. He had a .265 batting average with 57 runs, 21 extra-base hits, and 24 RBIs last season while also standing out as one of the top defensive players in the league. McLaughry turned in a league-leading 189 defensive assists during his junior season over 64 starts at shortstop.

Long wrapped up his sophomore season in Tucson by becoming the team's closer and making 31 appearances. The Scottsdale native finished 2022 with a 6-3 record, seven (fifth in the Pac-12) saves and a 3.68 ERA.

Nichols has been an impact player on the mound for Arizona since his arrival, and the hard-throwing righty tied the team lead with 16 starts in 2022. He finished his sophomore campaign with a 6-4 record to go alongside a 5.50 ERA while leading the team with 84 strikeouts.