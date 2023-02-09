Four players earn Pac-12 All-Conference honors, Arizona picked fourth
For the first time in conference history, the Pac-12 has released a preseason all-conference team made up of 32 players from across the league. Arizona, which had three players as part of the 2022 all-conference team at the end of the season, is represented by four players on the list.
Outfielder Chase Davis, who was an honorable mention selection last year, highlights the list and is joined by infielder Nik McLaughry and right-handed pitchers TJ Nichols and Trevor Long.
Davis shined in his first opportunity as an everyday player in 2022 and finished the season hitting .289 with 56 runs, 13 doubles, 18 home runs, and 54 RBIs.
McLaughry has been a key middle infielder for the Wildcats over the last two seasons, and will return as an important veteran on this year's team. He had a .265 batting average with 57 runs, 21 extra-base hits, and 24 RBIs last season while also standing out as one of the top defensive players in the league. McLaughry turned in a league-leading 189 defensive assists during his junior season over 64 starts at shortstop.
Long wrapped up his sophomore season in Tucson by becoming the team's closer and making 31 appearances. The Scottsdale native finished 2022 with a 6-3 record, seven (fifth in the Pac-12) saves and a 3.68 ERA.
Nichols has been an impact player on the mound for Arizona since his arrival, and the hard-throwing righty tied the team lead with 16 starts in 2022. He finished his sophomore campaign with a 6-4 record to go alongside a 5.50 ERA while leading the team with 84 strikeouts.
Arizona picked to finish Pac-12 in fourth place
Coaches not only voted on the all-conference team this week as they also made their selections for the preseason coaches poll as well. That was also released Wednesday, and Arizona was picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12. The Wildcats fell just three points shy of third-place Oregon State on the list.
Stanford earned nine of the possible 11 first-place votes to take the top spot while UCLA was picked second after receiving 90 points and two first-place votes.
Oregon, Arizona State, Washington, Cal, Washington State, USC and Utah round out the rest of the coaches' picks.
Arizona is set to open the season next Friday in Scottsdale as part of the MLB Desert Invitational. The Wildcats will face No. 2 Tennessee before games against Fresno State (Feb. 18) and Michigan State (Feb. 19) close out the first weekend of action.
Pac-12 Preseason Coaches poll
(first-place votes)
1. Stanford (9) – 99 points
2. UCLA (2) – 90
3. Oregon State – 77
4. Arizona – 74
5. Oregon – 68
6. Arizona State – 45
7. Washington – 43
8. Cal – 40
9. Washington State – 29
10. USC – 24
11. Utah – 16
