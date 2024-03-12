For the second straight year, Arizona has two players named to the All-Pac-12 First-Team.

Caleb Love and Oumar Ballo were named to the All-Pac-12 First-Team, while Pelle Larsson was named to the All-Pac-12 Second-Team.

Love, who was also named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, averaged a career-high 18.7 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field. He also averaged a career-low two turnovers per game and career-high 4.9 rebounds.

Ballo was named to the first-team for the second straight year, averaging a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He recorded a double-double in nine straight games, the longest such streak at Arizona since Al Fleming recorded 10 straight double-doubles during the 1974-75 season.

Ballo was also named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive team. He averaged one block and just under one steal per game this season.

Lloyd got emotional when talking about Ballo's journey, noting that he is his responsibility when people were unsure about him when he brought him over to Arizona from Gonzaga.

"I'm not gonna quit on you until you quit on us," Lloyd said of Ballo.



Larsson saw his role take a step forward, averaging career-highs across the board in points (13.0), assists (3.7), steals (1.0) and field goal percentage (54 percent).