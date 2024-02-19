Former Arizona center Christian Koloko was inducted into the Wildcats' Ring of Honor at halftime of the UA-ASU game. "It means a lot to be inducted in the Ring of Honor," Koloko said. "... I'm just blessed to be here, and I'm happy for sure.” Koloko played for UA from 2019-22, where he averaged 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest. In his final season in Tucson, the Cameroon native averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, earning him Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Koloko said that when he first signed with Arizona, he did not expect to be inducted to the Ring of Honor, but it was in the back of his head that he could accomplish that goal.

Drafted to the Toronto Raptors with the 33rd overall pick, Koloko, in his first season with the Raptors, averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and one block. In mid-January, it was reported by Stadiums' Shams Charania that Koloko had been referred to the NBA's fitness-to-play panel due to a career-threatening blood clot issue. When asked about how he was feeling Saturday, Koloko said that he was feeling "good" and he is not sure when he will be able to play again but is optimistic. Koloko said that this past year has been the toughest moment of his life both mentally and physically but that he is built for that and that it will help him come back stronger.

After being waived by Toronto, Koloko is now a free agent in the NBA and is currently living in Los Angeles where he is seeing doctors . He said that whenever he gets cleared, he's gonna find a new team and a new home. "We love Christian," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "Christian is an incredible person and he's really an inspiration to me just how much a player can improve in such a short time. I know he's gone through some tough health stuff, hopefully he's getting that behind him. I have no doubt in mind if he can figure out that health stuff that he can be a successful player in the NBA.”