Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-14 14:16:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Football recruiting notes: Arizona's staff keeping busy on campus

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

June is an interesting month for college programs. There's camps on campus, there's camps in other places around the country and there are visits taking place as well. It means a busy time for Kevi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}