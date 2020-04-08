Football recruiting: Arizona's latest offers
Arizona's coaches have continued to stay busy this week as the Wildcats have extended more new offers. Those offers continue to fly out in bunches and over the last couple the offers have been a bit more spread out into some different parts of the country.
Here's a rundown of the prospects who have added Arizona to their offer lists in the last couple days. Click here for a detailed breakdown of each new offer from senior editor Matt Moreno.
Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State
Notable other offers: Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Hawaii, UCF, UNLV
Pac-12 offers: Arizona
Notable other offers: Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Indiana, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Memphis, Dartmouth
Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Washington State
Notable other offers:Hawaii, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Princeton
Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State
Notable other offers: BYU (committed), Nebraska, Wisconsin, Utah State
Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Cal, Oregon State, UCLA
Notable other offers: San Diego State, San Jose State, Fresno State, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, Yale
Pac-12 offers: Arizona
Notable other offers: Miami, Kansas, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UAB, Western Kentucky