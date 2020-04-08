News More News
Football recruiting: Arizona's latest offers

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Arizona's coaches have continued to stay busy this week as the Wildcats have extended more new offers. Those offers continue to fly out in bunches and over the last couple the offers have been a bit more spread out into some different parts of the country.

Here's a rundown of the prospects who have added Arizona to their offer lists in the last couple days. Click here for a detailed breakdown of each new offer from senior editor Matt Moreno.

Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State

Notable other offers: Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Hawaii, UCF, UNLV

Pac-12 offers: Arizona

Notable other offers: Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Indiana, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Memphis, Dartmouth

Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Washington State

Notable other offers:Hawaii, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Princeton

Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State

Notable other offers: BYU (committed), Nebraska, Wisconsin, Utah State

Pac-12 offers: Arizona, Cal, Oregon State, UCLA

Notable other offers: San Diego State, San Jose State, Fresno State, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, Yale

Pac-12 offers: Arizona

Notable other offers: Miami, Kansas, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UAB, Western Kentucky

