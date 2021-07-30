Football news: Wolma, McCauley named to preseason award watch lists

Most college football teams are set to open training camp next week and ahead of that committees from around the country have started to announce the preseason watch lists for this year's top awards. Arizona has already seen running back Michael Wiley named to the watch list for the Doak Walker award, but within the last week a couple more UA players saw their names on lists for other awards. UA seniors Bryce Wolma and Josh McCauley have been key members of the leadership for the Wildcats in recent years, and both were honored with spots on list for two different awards over the last week.

Bryce Wolma earns spot on Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Wolma decided to return to Arizona for his senior season, and it could end up being his most productive based on the changes the new coaching staff under Jedd Fisch has made to the offense. The tight end position is expected to be featured quite a bit more in the new system with Wolma being at the top of the depth chart. The Michigan native has found a home with the Wildcats in Tucson, and despite having the chance to leave and finish his career elsewhere he opted to remain at UA. His work off the field has been a big part of his career up to this point as he has been a significant part of many programs around campus. He is being rewarded for his work outside of football this year by being named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy this week. The award "is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. It is the first major award honoring the character of service to others." Wolma, who serves as co-president of Arizona’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, was nominated as part of the preseason watch list ahead of the 2020 season as well. Overall 93 players across the country were named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.

Josh McCauley named to Rimington Award watch list

McCauley also decided to return to Arizona for one more season after the shortened 2020 campaign, and he will again be a key piece of the offense as the team's starting center. McCauley, a former walk-on player for the Wildcats, has carved out a role as a reliable player up front along the offensive line. He has had to work with different quarterbacks while also battling through injuries during his time as the Wildcats' starting center. He was recently rewarded for his work with a spot on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Award, which goes to the top center in college football. Seven teams in the Pac-12 had players make the list, but only two players made it from Pac-12 South teams. Arizona State sophomore Dohnovan West was the other player from the South Division to make the preseason list. The Rimington Trophy Committee picked 40 players for its preseason watch list with other names to be added later in the season based on play during the 2021 campaign. Alabama's Landon Dickerson won the award last season. McCauley made the list last season ahead of playing in all five games for the Wildcats. He has made 27 starts in his career for the Wildcats.